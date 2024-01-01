$17,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX
RESERVE-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$17,900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD - LOADED! TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKING - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - REAR HEATED SEATS - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - 20" WHEELS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CINDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $17,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Dell Fine Cars
416-252-1919