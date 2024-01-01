Menu
2016 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD - LOADED! TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKING - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - REAR HEATED SEATS - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS  - 20 WHEELS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CINDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $17,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

2016 Lincoln MKX

137,000 KM

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE-AWD-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LR6GBL60031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE AWD - LOADED! TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE - DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM - ACTIVE BRAKING - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - BI-XENON ACTIVE HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - REAR HEATED SEATS - ELECTRIC POWER LIFTGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS  - 20" WHEELS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CINDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $17,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Lincoln MKX