Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 LINCOLN MKX AWD RESERVE - TOP OF THE LINE RESERVE! 1 OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $19,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p>

2016 Lincoln MKX

92,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE-AWD-NAV-360 CAM-PANO ROOF-1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
13050557

2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE-AWD-NAV-360 CAM-PANO ROOF-1 OWNER

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1759880345
  2. 1759880345
  3. 1759880345
  4. 1759880345
  5. 1759880345
  6. 1759880345
  7. 1759880345
  8. 1759880345
  9. 1759880345
  10. 1759880345
  11. 1759880345
  12. 1759880345
  13. 1759880345
  14. 1759880345
  15. 1759880345
  16. 1759880345
  17. 1759880345
  18. 1759880345
  19. 1759880345
  20. 1759880345
  21. 1759880345
  22. 1759880345
  23. 1759880345
  24. 1759880345
  25. 1759880345
  26. 1759880346
  27. 1759880346
  28. 1759880345
  29. 1759880346
  30. 1759880346
  31. 1759880346
  32. 1759880345
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMTJ8LP3GBL66643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LINCOLN MKX AWD RESERVE - TOP OF THE LINE RESERVE! 1 OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - TWO KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 92,000KM - $19,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDRIVE-AWD-SPORT-360 CAMERA-HUD-NAV for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDRIVE-AWD-SPORT-360 CAMERA-HUD-NAV 115,000 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Edge LIMITED-AWD-1 OWNER-ONLY 87,000KM for sale in Toronto, ON
2008 Ford Edge LIMITED-AWD-1 OWNER-ONLY 87,000KM 87,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350d-DIESEL-AMG PKG-NAV***PENDING SOLD*** for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350d-DIESEL-AMG PKG-NAV***PENDING SOLD*** 123,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2016 Lincoln MKX