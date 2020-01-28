5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Head-Up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio System!
This 2016 Mazda CX-3 boasts excellent fuel economy and sharper handling than most SUVs in its class. This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. This low mileage SUV has just 35,000 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in the Mazda CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed upholstery and a Bose audio system with seven speakers. Find your destination with no delay thanks to the navigation system. Other standard features include a head-up display, chrome exterior cladding and grille, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, sunroof, unique alloy wheels, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, illuminated entry, advanced keyless entry, and heated front seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8