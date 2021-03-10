2016 Mazda CX-3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 4 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6806198

Stock #: PC6716

VIN: JM1DKBD75G0101852

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6716

Mileage 111,448 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Additional Features Rear 3 Cargo Cover HEAD-UP DISPLAY 2 Trunk release 6 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER USB Radio data system auto off Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Safety brake pedal system range Rear Brake Type: Disc sliding sunshade Multi-function display Pandora Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Driver seat manual adjustments: height Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Navigation system: touch screen display Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Front brake diameter: 11.0 Vanity mirrors: dual Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Headlights: LED Parking brake trim: leather Storage: accessory hook Grille color: silver Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Cross traffic alert: rear Front fog lights: LED Multi-function remote: panic alarm Internet radio app: AHA Rear brake diameter: 11.1 Impact absorbing seats: dual front Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 4.33 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Headlight bezel color: silver Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Door trim: faux suede iPod/iPhone single disc proximity entry system reclining mast power glass voice operated self-leveling rear center auto-locking Stitcher Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

