Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

111,448 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

Grand Touring, NAVIGATION, CAM, HEATED, BT, BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

Grand Touring, NAVIGATION, CAM, HEATED, BT, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,448KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6806198
  • Stock #: PC6716
  • VIN: JM1DKBD75G0101852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6716
  • Mileage 111,448 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MAZDA CX-3 GRAND TOURING | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED MIRRORS | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ADAPTIVE LED LIGHTS | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | BACK UP CAMERA | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2016 Mazda CX-3 model although coming from a smaller manufacturer still prooves to be noteworthy subcompact crossover SUV and can compete with every other crossover SUV on the market. The CX-3 combines maneuverability with its smaller wheelbase but still gives you enough room for you and your passangers. The 2.0L inline-4 engine is going to give you powerful enough drive while stive givin you great fuel economy. The CX-3 comes in Black Exterior and Black Interior.







The Grand Touring package adds 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlights, LED foglights and taillights, sunroof, touchscreen infotainment with Navigation, steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, cargo cover for the trunk and Bose audio system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Rear
3
Cargo Cover
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
2
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
USB
Radio data system
auto off
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Safety brake pedal system
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Navigation system: touch screen display
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Headlights: LED
Parking brake trim: leather
Storage: accessory hook
Grille color: silver
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Internet radio app: AHA
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 4.33
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Headlight bezel color: silver
Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Door trim: faux suede
iPod/iPhone
single disc
proximity entry system
reclining
mast
power glass
voice operated
self-leveling
rear center
auto-locking
Stitcher
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 63,004 KM
$57,800 + tax & lic
2020 BMW M4 425HP, M...
 750 KM
$84,800 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 84,981 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory