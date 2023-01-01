Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

145,745 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3

Sport, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL

2016 Mazda CX-3

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

145,745KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Gray Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2016 MAZDA CX-3 SPORT | SKYACTIV 2.0 LITER 4 CYLINDER | 148 HP | PUSH BUTTON START | STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS | CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | MAZDA CONNECT | VOICE SYSTEM INFOTAINMENT | AUXILIARY JACK | 6 SPEAKER AUDIO | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Mazda has always been synonymous with ingenuity, from refining the rotary engine in 1967 to resurrecting the iconic roadster. Today Mazda's clever ingenuity brings us the 2016 Mazda CX-3 Sport equipped with the revolutionary Skyactiv Technology exclusive to only Mazda. With an efficient 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine the 2016 CX-3 embodies the goal to seamlessly create balance and precision. With stunning lines and a bold stance in combination with a responsive 148 HP engine, the 2016 CX-3 will leave you feeling invigorated and ready to engage.







With Mazda's signature Kodo Philosophy, the inside cabin is created with a clean insightful design to help eliminate distractions. The intuitive handling and modern amenities such as push-button start, steering wheel-mounted controls, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, rear-view camera, and Mazda connect will leave you feeling connected to the world around you as you drive.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Air filtration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
6
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Pandora
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.0
Headlights: auto off
Door trim: cloth
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Storage: accessory hook
Headlight bezel color: black
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Internet radio app: AHA
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
halogen
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Window defogger: rear
Parking brake trim: urethane
Axle ratio: 4.33
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Infotainment: MAZDA CONNECT
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
reclining
voice operated
auto-locking
Stitcher
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer

