2016 Mazda CX-3
Sport, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9993452
- Stock #: PC9257
- VIN: JM1DKBB76G0125063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Gray Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9257
- Mileage 145,745 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MAZDA CX-3 SPORT | SKYACTIV 2.0 LITER 4 CYLINDER | 148 HP | PUSH BUTTON START | STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS | CRUISE CONTROL | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT | SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | MAZDA CONNECT | VOICE SYSTEM INFOTAINMENT | AUXILIARY JACK | 6 SPEAKER AUDIO | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Mazda has always been synonymous with ingenuity, from refining the rotary engine in 1967 to resurrecting the iconic roadster. Today Mazda's clever ingenuity brings us the 2016 Mazda CX-3 Sport equipped with the revolutionary Skyactiv Technology exclusive to only Mazda. With an efficient 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder engine the 2016 CX-3 embodies the goal to seamlessly create balance and precision. With stunning lines and a bold stance in combination with a responsive 148 HP engine, the 2016 CX-3 will leave you feeling invigorated and ready to engage.
With Mazda's signature Kodo Philosophy, the inside cabin is created with a clean insightful design to help eliminate distractions. The intuitive handling and modern amenities such as push-button start, steering wheel-mounted controls, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, rear-view camera, and Mazda connect will leave you feeling connected to the world around you as you drive.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.
Vehicle Features
