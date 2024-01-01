Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Mazda CX-5

123,594 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,594KM
Used
VIN JM3KE4DY5G0835515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Adaptive Front Lighting System
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
8 WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
High Beam Control
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
7” Touchscreen Display
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
USB & AUX Port
Advanced Keyless Entry System
Bose Audio Premium System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Mazda CX-5