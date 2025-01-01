$11,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
Touring
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY0G0670152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival trade in from Mazda dealer in good condition with lots of dealer service, well equipped with AWD, heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot
bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
2016 Mazda CX-5