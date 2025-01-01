Menu
<p>New arrival trade in from Mazda dealer in good condition with lots of dealer service, well equipped with AWD, heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot</p><p>bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

233,000 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

Touring

12781646

2016 Mazda CX-5

Touring

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY0G0670152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival trade in from Mazda dealer in good condition with lots of dealer service, well equipped with AWD, heated leather power seats, sunroof, alloy wheels, blindspot

bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2016 Mazda CX-5