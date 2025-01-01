$11,250+ taxes & licensing
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,250
+ taxes & licensing
Used
204,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE7G0623762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with power group, alloy wheels, a/c, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
2016 Mazda CX-5