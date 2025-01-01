Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with power group, alloy wheels, a/c, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

204,000 KM

Details Description

$11,250

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle
13059329

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1760049461220
  2. 1760049461640
  3. 1760049462022
  4. 1760049462409
  5. 1760049462787
  6. 1760049463184
  7. 1760049463633
  8. 1760049464029
  9. 1760049464468
  10. 1760049464885
  11. 1760049465314
  12. 1760049465727
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE2BE7G0623762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with power group, alloy wheels, a/c, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2011 Acura RDX Tech Pkg for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 270,000 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Fit LX for sale in Toronto, ON
2011 Honda Fit LX 263,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Acura TLX V6 Tech for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Acura TLX V6 Tech 263,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,250

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2016 Mazda CX-5