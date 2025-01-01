Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

191,120 KM

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD

13174658

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,120KM
VIN JM3KE4BE1G0635904

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,120 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!!

!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT  BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!!  
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** CAR-FAX AVAILABLE!!!!
UP TO 6 YEARS OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 
PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695 EXTRA. VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED.  (THE CAR DRIVES LIKE NEW. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS 647-869-1015)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2016 Mazda CX-5