2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

416-642-7777

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,294KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375473
  • Stock #: 82664A
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY6G0644350
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Mazda of Toronto Mazda of Toronto is Ontario's #1 Volume Mazda Dealership.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Mazda of Toronto

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

