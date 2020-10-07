Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

193,590 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT/AWD/SUNROOF/NAV/CAM/BLINDSP/CERTIFIED

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT/AWD/SUNROOF/NAV/CAM/BLINDSP/CERTIFIED

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

193,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6053745
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY2G0809678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,590 KM

Vehicle Description

GT AWD NAVIGATION BACK UP CAMERA BLIND SPOT ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED MIRRORS PUSH START STOP BUTTON KEYLESS ENTRY SPORT PACKAGE POWER WINDOWS POWER MIRRORS POWER LOCKS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CRUISE CONTROL AIR CONDITIONING ALLOY WHEELS 2 SET OF KEYS FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM MAZDA HIGHWAY KMS SUPER CLEAN COMES CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA . YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 

 

Trade-ins welcome!!! 

 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday  Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

 

lets do this auto sales inc. 

 

 

647 627 56 00 

www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

MAJOR INTERSECTION IS ROGERS RD AND OLD WESTON.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

