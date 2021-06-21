2016 Mazda CX-5

+ taxes & licensing
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
GT SPORT, TOP OF THE LINE MAZDA CX-5, FULLY LOADED, New Arrival from the Mazda Store, Carproof Verified and available upon request, GT Sport Model, Fully Loaded, Preferred 2.5L 4 Cylinder, Push To Start, Touch Screen Navigation, Leather Interior, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Assist, Premium Bose Audio System, Heads Up Display, Power Sunroof, Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Mazda Canada, Fully Mazda Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New Tires, 4 Brand New Rotors, 4 Brand New Brakes, Metallic Dark Navy Blue over Matching Black Leather Interior, Extra Clean Condition, Like New Inside out, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, Scratch/Rust Free, A Must See, Very Low Kms, Side Turn Signals, Fog Lights, Eco/Sport Mode, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth Audio, Dual Climate Control, Back Up Sensors, Speed&Lane Windshield Display, Keyless Entry, Usb-Aux Inputs, Balance of Factory Mazda Warranty & More. Call Today! __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
