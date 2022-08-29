2016 Mazda CX-5

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 3 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9089884

9089884 Stock #: A19707A

A19707A VIN: JM3KE4DY0G0724595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,366 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Seating Leather Interior Convenience Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.