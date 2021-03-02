2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 9 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093788

10093788 Stock #: 19359

19359 VIN: 3MZBM1V79GM326392

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 80,912 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Automatic on/off headlights Additional Features USB port Heated Side Mirrors AUX Port 60/40 Split Rear Seats 7" Touchscreen Display Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.