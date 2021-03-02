Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

80,912 KM

Details

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093788
  • Stock #: 19359
  • VIN: 3MZBM1V79GM326392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/03/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $6306 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
60/40 Split Rear Seats
7" Touchscreen Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

