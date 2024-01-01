$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,300KM
VIN 3MZBM1V79GM271927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 101,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, A/C, USB Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Rearview Camera
A/C
USB Ports
Traction Control System
Bluetooth
Aux Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Remote Keyless Entry System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37121
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Convenience
Remote Keyless Entry System
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Safety
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2016 Mazda MAZDA3