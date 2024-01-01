$12,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GX w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,814KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBM1U70GM286849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 123,814 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, A/C, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Bluetooth
A/C
USB Port
Rearview Camera
12v Outlet
Push Start Button
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40754
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Bluetooth
A/C
USB Port
Rearview Camera
12v Outlet
Push Start Button
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40754
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, A/C, Rearview Cam 30,447 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 59,100 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 70,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Mazda MAZDA3