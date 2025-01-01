Menu
GX! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOW! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! 

ICE COLD A/C! SKYACTIVE! BACKUP CAMERA1 BLUETOOTH! PUSH START!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT

FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

159,700 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,700KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U75GM287026

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,700 KM

GX! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOW! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! 

ICE COLD A/C! SKYACTIVE! BACKUP CAMERA1 BLUETOOTH! PUSH START!

AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT

FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2016 Mazda MAZDA3