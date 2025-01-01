Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

103,566 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

13068367

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,566KM
VIN 3MZBM1K74GM283245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 72555
  • Mileage 103,566 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 72555

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Mazda MAZDA3