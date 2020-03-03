5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats!
This 2016 Mazda3 has an upscale interior, athletic performance, and outstanding fuel economy all put together in a perfectly styled hatchback. This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This sedan has 82,345 kms. It's titanium flash in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GX. Be on your way quickly in this Mazda3 GX with remote keyless entry and push button start. Features like power windows and door locks are also included on this value level trim. Other amenities include power side mirrors, black grille with chrome accents, interior piano black accents, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, USB and auxiliary input jacks and an AM/FM radio with four speakers. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Doors.
