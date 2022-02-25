Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

151,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | HUD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA |

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GT | HUD | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8423262
  • VIN: JM1BM1M37G1286134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Heads-Up Display, Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Push To Start, Power Seats, Power windows, Power door locks, Tilt, Cruise, Cd, Ac, Keyless, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, From Mazda Dealership, New Car Trade, Drives Excellent, Just Arrived!!

 

Please Call Prior, As We Are Open By Appointment Only

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

416-831-0578

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $599 for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

