2016 Mazda MAZDA3

128,059 KM

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS W/Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, BT

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS W/Rearview Camera, Heated Front Seats, BT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

128,059KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9407344
  Stock #: 16520
  VIN: 3MZBM1V72GM287838

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 16520
  Mileage 128,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Bluetooth
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Rearview Camera
Heated Side Mirrors
USB/AUX Port
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start
7" Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

