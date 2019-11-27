5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Head-Up Display!
Looking for a stylish car with a lot of personality? This 2016 Mazda 6 with uts impressive fuel economy and agile handling is definitely the car for you. This 2016 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
The 2016 Mazda 6 offers incredible fuel economy, loads of passenger room and an invigorating driving experience all in one great-looking mid-size sedan. With its sleek and stylish exterior, to its top-quality interior materials, you'll never go back to ordinary sedans.This coupe has 61000 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda6's trim level is GT. Enjoy premium features with the 2017 Mazda6 GT. This model features LED headlights with signature lighting as well as LED fog lights for improved visibility in all weather conditions. Get comfortable in the memory drivers seat with two settings while the front passenger enjoys a six-way power adjustment for prime positioning. Get in the mood with the perfect road music playing over the Bose audio which comes with 11 speakers. Also standard is a voice-activated navigation system, a heated leather steering wheel, heated leather seats, a sunroof, a head-up display, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate controls, power windows and locks, and the advanced keyless entry system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Head-up Display, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth.
