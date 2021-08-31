+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 McLaren 570S | V8 562 HP TWIN TURBO | LUXURY PACK | MSO DEFINED CARBON FIBER PACK | DESIGN EDITION 4 | CARBON FIBER MONO CELL II BODY | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | LAUNCH CONTROL | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DIHEDRAL DOORS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM | STEALTH FINISH WHEELS | VOLCANO ORANGE BRAKES | MCLAREN ORANGE EXTERIOR BACKUP CAMERA | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Absolutely stunning and blisteringly fast - this is the 2016 McLaren 570S with Luxury Pack and MSO Defined Carbon pack. Powered by a 3.8L Twin Turbocharged V8 producing a massive 562 HP and 443 lb-ft of Torque, the 570s' unique McLaren engineered carbon-Fiber MonoCell II technology translate this power into a speedy and responsive ride. The driver is also given a 7 - Speed Dual Clutch McLaren P1 Transmission and Paddle Shifters to help deliver all the power into the rear wheels.
Take advantage of the 570s' Launch Control and Adaptive Damping S Tune Suspensions that have 3 handling modes, Normal, Sport, and Track to get either an exhilarating day at the track or a comfortable ride home.
Let's not forget the McLaren exclusive styling and comfort features that come with the Luxury and MSO Defined Carbon Packages. Beginning with the iconic Volcano exterior Paint, to the Carbon Fiber Front Splitter, Rear Bumper, Rear Spoiler, along with the Exposed Engine Bay, McLaren Orange Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Lightweight 5 Twin Spoke Stealth Finish wheels, and Dihedral Doors you can arrive to any event in style with all these show stopping features.
Inside the 2016 McLaren 570s, it sports a standard carbon black steering wheel with various Carbon Fiber Trim around the cockpit. This 570s comes with the Design Edition 4 Package which upgrades the interior Ventura Orange Interior accents, Nappa Leather Alcantara, Power sport Seats (8 way adjustable, heated) Bower & Wilkins 12 Speaker audio system, 7" portrait touchscreen monitor, IRIS Navigation with cluster turn-by-turn display and Soft Close doors this vehicle is the pinnacle of luxury.
Come witness the best McLaren has to offer.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
