2016 McLaren 570S

17,016 KM

$189,800

+ tax & licensing
$189,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 McLaren 570S

2016 McLaren 570S

562 HP, Luxury Pkg, MSO Carbon Pkg, Design4 PKG

2016 McLaren 570S

562 HP, Luxury Pkg, MSO Carbon Pkg, Design4 PKG

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$189,800

+ taxes & licensing

17,016KM
Used
  Stock #: PC7561
  VIN: SBM13DAA1GW000386

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Orange
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 17,016 KM

2016 McLaren 570S | V8 562 HP TWIN TURBO | LUXURY PACK | MSO DEFINED CARBON FIBER PACK | DESIGN EDITION 4 | CARBON FIBER MONO CELL II BODY | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | LAUNCH CONTROL | NAVIGATION | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DIHEDRAL DOORS | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR | BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND SYSTEM | STEALTH FINISH WHEELS | VOLCANO ORANGE BRAKES | MCLAREN ORANGE EXTERIOR BACKUP CAMERA | CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Absolutely stunning and blisteringly fast - this is the 2016 McLaren 570S with Luxury Pack and MSO Defined Carbon pack. Powered by a 3.8L Twin Turbocharged V8 producing a massive 562 HP and 443 lb-ft of Torque, the 570s' unique McLaren engineered carbon-Fiber MonoCell II technology translate this power into a speedy and responsive ride. The driver is also given a 7 - Speed Dual Clutch McLaren P1 Transmission and Paddle Shifters to help deliver all the power into the rear wheels.







Take advantage of the 570s' Launch Control and Adaptive Damping S Tune Suspensions that have 3 handling modes, Normal, Sport, and Track to get either an exhilarating day at the track or a comfortable ride home.







Let's not forget the McLaren exclusive styling and comfort features that come with the Luxury and MSO Defined Carbon Packages. Beginning with the iconic Volcano exterior Paint, to the Carbon Fiber Front Splitter, Rear Bumper, Rear Spoiler, along with the Exposed Engine Bay, McLaren Orange Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Lightweight 5 Twin Spoke Stealth Finish wheels, and Dihedral Doors you can arrive to any event in style with all these show stopping features.







Inside the 2016 McLaren 570s, it sports a standard carbon black steering wheel with various Carbon Fiber Trim around the cockpit. This 570s comes with the Design Edition 4 Package which upgrades the interior Ventura Orange Interior accents, Nappa Leather Alcantara, Power sport Seats (8 way adjustable, heated) Bower & Wilkins 12 Speaker audio system, 7" portrait touchscreen monitor, IRIS Navigation with cluster turn-by-turn display and Soft Close doors this vehicle is the pinnacle of luxury.







Come witness the best McLaren has to offer.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Trip Odometer
Clock
External temperature display
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Rear fog lights
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
HARD DRIVE
Active suspension
door pockets
Interior Motion Sensor
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Front brake diameter: 15.5
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 4
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Courtesy lights: console
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Interior accents: chrome
Vanity mirrors: dual
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Side door type: butterfly
Headlights: LED
Rear bumper color: black
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Watts: 240
Front brake width: 1.42
Axle ratio: 3.31
variable intermittent
Mid-mounted engine
locking
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 14.9
Rear brake width: 1.34
Cupholders: 2
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
Fuel economy display: range
door
Connected in-car apps: driving performance
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Wheel spokes: 14
Side airbags: head protection chambers
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
auto delay off
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
safety reverse
element
low battery
anti-tow sensor
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Instrument cluster screen size: 10 in.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

