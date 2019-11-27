Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4377276
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB5GJ386563
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Our market value pricing philosophy means you receive best prices, no-hassle purchase experience, and provides you with peace of mind knowing you are getting our best price upfront! For many years Shaw Automotive Group has been synonymous with peace of mind and we always looked for ways to be different and enhance our customers’ purchase and ownership experience. We respect your time, and by providing our unique Market Value Pricing approach, it is just another way Shaw Automotive Group strives to be different. Prices are clearly posted on our website, on our lot, and everywhere we advertise. Plus, our prices are 100% transparent with only taxes being extra unless otherwise noted.

We are conveniently located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario, just off the 400, behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven. We are sincerely serving the GTA.

Disclaimer:
We have financing available for *4.99% on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 **example payment: Borrowing 9000.00 over 60 months at 4.99% = $10,250.00 with monthly payments of $193.38
We offer financing on all credit scores! Call Tarina to leave a deposit and finance purchase orders. **Credit is subject to different interest rates.

Google Reviews:

Kim Wong
I had a wonderful experience purchasing my first car with Shaw Automotive Group. Excellent communication between the seller and the buyer and it was very simple acquiring the car! I would definitely purchase my next car here!

Kevin
George and Tarina were fantastic. I needed a car but had no idea what I wanted. I told George what I liked and what my budget was; after discussing my needs in greater detail George actually suggested I purchase a vehicle that was less than my original budget. I really appreciated it; I ended up purchasing a Lexus RX 350 - a great SUV.

After visiting several dealerships I definitely will buy my next vehicle with George and Tarina as there professionalism was way above the other dealerships I visited. George certified the car and had no issues with me having my mechanic check the vehicle who said I was getting a great vehicle at a great price.

Tarina took the time to show me the options on the vehicle and told me to contact her if I had any addiitional questions.

Thanks George and Tarina for a great car and car buying experience.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message