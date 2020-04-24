2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
C63 S-MODEL V8 503HP | AMG SPORT PKG | NAVIGATION | REAR-VIEW CAMERA | BURMESTER SOUND | PANO ROOF | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | DYNAMIC SELECT SYSTEM | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | HEATED LEATHER | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM | KEYLESS-GO | AMBIENT ILLUMINATION | SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Power, Presence, Luxury is what you get when you enter this beautiful 2016 Mercedes-Benz C63 S Sedan. Handcrafted AMG 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 503 HP . 7-Speed AMG Speedshift Transmission with Paddle Shifters. This package takes you from 0-100 kmh in under 4 seconds. Sleek Obsidian Black Metallic on sporty Red leather interior make it a perfect colour combination, AMG exterior upgrades with 19" black multi-spoke AMG wheels will have people turning heads.
S-Model gets Power Upgrade, special AMG Performance steering wheel, Limited Slip Differential for performance driving, and Race mode in Dynamic Select Drive, Active Engine Mounts. Here you can toggle quickly between the various drive modes including Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual. Each mode changes the characteristics of the car from soft and efficient to hard and aggressive. The sound changes with the modes as well Sport+ and Race offer the best sound experience.
This powerful C63 S model comes with Premium 2 Package (Burmester Sound System, Keyless GO, Satelite Radio, Driver Assistance,Collision Avoidance System) Voice Command COMAND Navigation System, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors - all displayed on a 7" screen. Music lovers will appreciate the BURMESTER Premium Surround Sound System upgrade with Bluetooth streaming, USB input, SD Card input, Satellite Radio.
Convenience features include Power panoroof, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Ambient Lighting, Climate Control multizone, Rain Sensing Wipers, HomeLink, Smart Key with KEYLESS GO and Keyless Start, Full LED headlamps and taillamps, ECO Start/Stop System. Safety features include Collision Prevention Assist PLUS, Attention Assist, PRE-SAFE, Emergency brake assist, TPMS, Electronic Stabillity Control.
