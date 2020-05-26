Menu
Account
Sign In
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

RepoLot

416-777-1775

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300

Location

RepoLot

1542 Queensway Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 1T5

416-777-1775

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,742KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5030661
  • Stock #: 153628
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7GU153628
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Available for sale: June 24, 2020. This asset has been legally repossessed under the Personal Property Security Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. P.10 and is being sold to the highest bidder by RepoLot on behalf of a major Canadian bank. The vehicle will be sold in "as-is" condition. The only warranty available is the manufacturer standard warranty, if still available (extended warranties are not provided). The vehicle is sold completely free of all liens and with clear ownership. In addition to your bid you will have to pay HST, Buyer Fee and Licensing Fee. RepoLot is a national liquidator of repossessed assets on behalf of major financial institutions, operating from 18 locations across Canada. In an open and transparent process, the Public can now buy where the Dealers buy. Bank repossessions are once again available to the Public for bidding. Tens of thousands of repossessed vehicles are resold across Canada annually - don't miss out on your chance to own a repossessed asset at a tremendous value! New units arriving daily. RepoLot Toronto location is servicing all of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Kingston, Hamilton, Brampton, Cambridge, Burlington, Niagara, Aurora, Ottawa, and Barrie.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RepoLot

2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 64,023 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX+
 29,326 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 Li...
 61,676 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

RepoLot

RepoLot

1542 Queensway Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 1T5

Call Dealer

416-777-XXXX

(click to show)

416-777-1775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory