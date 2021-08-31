2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG C63 S | V8 | 503HP | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | DISTRONIC PLUS | SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO COMPLETE SYSTEM | REAR ROLLER BLINDS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ASH WOOD INTERIOR TRIM | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | DYNAMIC HEADLIGHTS | 19'' AMG SPOKED WHEELS | NAPPA LEATHER | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | WHITE SEATBELTS | RAIN SENSOR | KEYLESS GO | KEYLESS START | DIRECT START/ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | SWITCHABLE EXHAUST SYSTEM | MATTE BLACK ( METALLIC RED ORIGINAL ) | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz C63 S AMG comes with a roaring 4.0L Twin Turbo V8 503hp 516ft. lbs. It sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. It comes in a Hyancinth Metallic Red exterior colour ( Wrapped in Matte Black ) and an incredible Black Leather interior with White Seatbelts.
Additional Features include Distronic Plus Package, Active Lane Keep Assist, Active Park Assist, Active Blindspot Assist, Pre-Safe Brake Intervention, Heads Up Display, Burmester Sound System, Ambient Lighting, and more.
A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and with Parking Assist will provide you with a guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access. To protect occupants, this car comes with safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4