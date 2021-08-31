Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

104,111 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC®

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC®

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8057620
  • Stock #: IS18803A
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB9GU147488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tenorite Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Steel Gray Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Auto Dimming Mirrors

