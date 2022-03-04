Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

42,013 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
C300 4MATIC, AMG SPORT, PANO, NAV, CAM, BURMESTER

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

42,013KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8562203
  • Stock #: PC8129
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU166837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8129
  • Mileage 42,013 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC SEDAN | 2.0L TURBO I4 | 241HP | NAVIGATION | AMG STYLING EXTERIOR PACKAGE | AVANTGARDE INTERIOR PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE EXTERIOR | COLLISION WARNING WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PADDLE SHIFTERS | REVERSE CAMERA | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED WINDSHIELD WASHER SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEATED MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | LOW KM







This 2016 Mercedes C300 4Matic offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 241 horsepower 2.0-litre engine with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT 7-speed Sport Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission. This C-Class model also comes with Mercedes's 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive system for peace of mind and better performance in all weather situations.







Featuring a sleek Black exterior with a Black Leather interior and Aluminum interior trim, the car looks beautiful inside and out. This C-Class also comes with the AMG Sports Package that adds AMG Exterior Styling elements like a front splitter, side skirts and 18" AMG 5-spoke wheels. This C300 is also equipped with Sport Suspension with a lowered ride height and speed-sensitive power steering.







Enjoy other features like Navigation, HD Radio, BURMESTER Sound System, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind Spot Detection and Memory Seats. The Memory Package offers you to save the steering wheel, mirror, and seat position simultaneously so each driver can have their preferred position in the car.







Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, and available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern, this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, and TPMS.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Cargo Area Light
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
door unlock
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Interior accents: aluminum
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Front brake diameter: 12.9
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

