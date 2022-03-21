$34,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C450 AMG-SPORT-4MATIC-NAVI-360 CAMERAS
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8876075
- VIN: 55SWF6EB3GU168442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ C450 AMG 4MATIC - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - AMG SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM - AMG SUSPENSION SYSTEM - AMG WHEELS - AMG SPORT ALCANTARA INTERIOR WITH RED STICHING - AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL - SPOILER LIP - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST - DISTRONIC PLUS - DTR+ STEERING ASSIST - PRE SAFE BRAKE ASSIST - CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM - ATTENTION ASSIST - BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND STEREO - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/SPORT+/INDIVIDUAL/COMFORT MODES - ILLUMINATED DOOR SILL - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 112,000KM - $34,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.