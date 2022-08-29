2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$28,450 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9145381

Stock #: 11878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11878

Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Keyless GO Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control No accident Voice Command Drive Assist Full Carpet floor Dual Shift Mode

