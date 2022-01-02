Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

79,579 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

C 300 AWD w/ Navi, Premium Package Plus

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

79,579KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9564136
  • Stock #: 16949
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB3GU138849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 16949
  • Mileage 79,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 02/01/2022 with an estimated $3735.92 of damage. On which a $2096 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 12/03/2022 with an estimated $5002.35 of damage. On which a $4579 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Blind Spot Assist
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Navigation
PREMIUM PACKAGE
THERMATIC automatic climate control
Artico leather upholstery
Power Adjustable Front Seats
KEYLESS-GO
PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist
Premium Plus Package:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

