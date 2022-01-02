2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564136

9564136 Stock #: 16949

16949 VIN: 55SWF4KB3GU138849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16949

Mileage 79,579 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Integrated Garage Door Opener Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Ambient Lighting Blind Spot Assist Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation PREMIUM PACKAGE THERMATIC automatic climate control Artico leather upholstery Power Adjustable Front Seats KEYLESS-GO PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Premium Plus Package:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.