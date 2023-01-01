Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

67,124 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

C 300 4MATIC

C 300 4MATIC

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836720
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB4GU159936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Folding Mirrors
USB port
AUTO STOP/START
DYNAMIC SELECT
Rear Seat Air Vents (back of centre console)

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

