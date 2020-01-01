Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250, NAVI, REAR CAM, B.SPOT, PUSH START, SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250, NAVI, REAR CAM, B.SPOT, PUSH START, SENSORS

Location

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-736-8880

  1. 4404144
  2. 4404144
  3. 4404144
  4. 4404144
  5. 4404144
  6. 4404144
  7. 4404144
  8. 4404144
  9. 4404144
  10. 4404144
  11. 4404144
  12. 4404144
  13. 4404144
  14. 4404144
  15. 4404144
  16. 4404144
  17. 4404144
  18. 4404144
  19. 4404144
  20. 4404144
Contact Seller

$21,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4404144
  • Stock #: 10306
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
FULLY LOADED, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, AUTO START/STOP AND MUCH MORE.

This 2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates.

CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of BELL AUTOs vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition.

FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)

BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools.

REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 5 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, The 2018 Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 500 reviews with a 4.6 rating on Google and Facebook.

COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!!

CONTACT* For more information please feel free to contact us at 1 (877) 854-4872 or visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!!

#NAVIGATION# #BACK-UPCAMERA# #FULLYLOADED# #LEATHER#

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • Rear child safety locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • glove box
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Parking Sensors
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Steering Wheel Control
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • PUSH START
  • Voice Command
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear cupholder
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Eco Mode
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors
  • Blind Spot
  • ANTI- THEFT
  • Full Carpet floor
  • Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BELL AUTO INC.

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 30,000 KM
$25,250 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 107,000 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 46,000 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic
BELL AUTO INC.

BELL AUTO INC.

1127 Finch Ave., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8880

Alternate Numbers
1-888-575-8510

Send A Message