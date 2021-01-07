2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included

