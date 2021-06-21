2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7363814

7363814 Stock #: PC7117

PC7117 VIN: WDDSJ4GB4GN392083

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7117

Mileage 82,591 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Climate Control Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Interior driver seat Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires 12 door unlock Body side reinforcements Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Wheels: aluminum Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Drive mode selector Rear headrests: 3 Additional key: removable valet Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Armrests: rear center with cupholders Axle ratio: 4.13 variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 11.6 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

