2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA45 AMG | 375 HP | 4MATIC AWD | AMG EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | MEMORY SEATS | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SPORTS SUSPENSION | TEMPOMAT CRUISE CONTOL | DROWSINESS DETECTION | BI-XENON LIGHTS | 18'' AMG RIMS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 4MATIC AMG features a powerful 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbo delivering 375hp, mated with a 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, and the confidence of 4MATIC All Wheel Drive. The CLA is the small brother of the AMG family, packing huge pep into a small package. It is the perfect city car, and buy with confidence as this is a CLEAN CARPROOF. It looks dropdead gorgeous featuring a classy Black exterior with Black leather interior, and sporty 18" AMG Wheels and AMG Exterior Styling Package.
Key features like a COMAND (voice command) Navigation System, Backup Camera, and Blind Spot Assist will provide
you with on-road guidance when you need it. Your passengers will love features like a Panoramic Moonroof, Beautiful Leather with Red Stitching, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, HD Audio, Satellite Radio, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, Power Sport Seats, Climate Control, Power Everything, and much more. Safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes. Please contact us for a full list of specifications, features, and options.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4