2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Listing ID: 7942611

7942611 Stock #: PC7666

PC7666 VIN: WDDSJ5CB4GN289290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7666

Mileage 88,127 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Body side reinforcements Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires 12 door unlock Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front struts Tire type: performance Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake diameter: 13.8 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Wheels: aluminum Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rear headrests: 3 Additional key: removable valet Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Armrests: rear center with cupholders Shift knob trim: aluminum Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 2.44 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

