2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

64,372 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG CLA 45, 375HP, PANO, HEATED, ACTIVE PARK

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

64,372KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8061694
  Stock #: PC7758
  VIN: WDDSJ5CB8GN332898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7758
  • Mileage 64,372 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 45 AMG | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 375 HORSEPOWER | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTER | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | AUTO DIM MIRRORS | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM W. ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | AMG PERFORMANCE WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SATELLITE RADIO | AMBIENT LIGHT | KEYLESS GO | PUSH TO START | NAVIGATION | HEATED FRONT SEATS | COMFORT SUSPENSIONS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG features a powerful 2.0 LITER I4 Turbo delivering 375hp, mated with a 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic w/Paddle Shifters. The CLA is the small brother of the AMG family, packing huge pep into a small package. It looks dropdead gorgeous featuring a classy Black exterior with Black leather interior, and sporty 18" AMG Wheels and AMG Exterior Styling Package with Red Brake Calipers.







Key features like a COMAND (voice command) Navigation System, Backup Camera, and Blind Spot Assist will provide

you with on-road guidance when you need it. Your passengers will love features like a Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats with Memory, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, HD Audio, Satellite Radio, Xenon Lights, Rain Sensor, \Climate Control, and much more. Safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and anti-lock-brakes.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
12
door unlock
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts
Tire type: performance
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Wheels: aluminum
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear headrests: 3
Additional key: removable valet
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 2.44
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

