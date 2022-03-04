2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$26,950 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497622

8497622 Stock #: 11550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11550

Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Fully loaded Reverse Park Assist Center Arm Rest Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.