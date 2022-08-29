2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$25,950 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9145393

Stock #: 11879

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11879

Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth HD Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control No accident Voice Command AMG package Full Carpet floor Sensor Dual Shift Mode

