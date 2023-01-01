2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 6 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9901679

9901679 Stock #: PC9182

PC9182 VIN: WDDSJ4GB2GN384192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,678 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Run flat tires Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Axle ratio: 4.13 Additional Features Rear Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist 12 door unlock integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Wheels: aluminum Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front headrests: integrated Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Rear headrests: 3 Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Armrests: rear center with cupholders Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 11.6 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

