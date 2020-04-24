478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - DYNAMIC SELECT - DYNAMIC SPORT MODE - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTING PACKAGE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - 18" AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS - PADDLE SHIFTERS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - APPLE CARPLAY - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - AND SO MUCH MORE.
NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 68,000KM - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
***THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 1-YEAR/UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA CHARGE***
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
In compliance with the Government of Ontario guidelines, we are currently operating online and offering remote vehicle sales only, until further notice.
We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. We are also including a 1-Year/Unlimited kms Warranty on all our vehicles at no extra charge. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
