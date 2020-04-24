Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC-AMG SPORT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC-AMG SPORT PKG-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4914762
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB0GN356343
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKING ASSIST - DYNAMIC SELECT - DYNAMIC SPORT MODE - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - LED LIGHTING PACKAGE - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - 18" AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEELS - PADDLE SHIFTERS - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - POWER LEATHER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - APPLE CARPLAY - IPOD/MP3/USB MEDIA INTERFACE - AND SO MUCH MORE.

 

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 68,000KM - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

 

***THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 1-YEAR/UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA CHARGE***

 

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

 

In compliance with the Government of Ontario guidelines, we are currently operating online and offering remote vehicle sales only, until further notice.

 

We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. We are also including a 1-Year/Unlimited kms Warranty on all our vehicles at no extra charge. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Included

