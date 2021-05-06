Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

55,000 KM

Details Description

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Firstgear Motorcar

416-740-6888

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 400 I NAVIGATION I BACK UP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS 400 I NAVIGATION I BACK UP

Location

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5

416-740-6888

  1. 7052576
  2. 7052576
  3. 7052576
  4. 7052576
  5. 7052576
  6. 7052576
  7. 7052576
  8. 7052576
  9. 7052576
  10. 7052576
  11. 7052576
  12. 7052576
  13. 7052576
  14. 7052576
  15. 7052576
  16. 7052576
  17. 7052576
  18. 7052576
  19. 7052576
  20. 7052576
  21. 7052576
  22. 7052576
  23. 7052576
  24. 7052576
  25. 7052576
  26. 7052576
  27. 7052576
  28. 7052576
  29. 7052576
  30. 7052576
  31. 7052576
  32. 7052576
  33. 7052576
Contact Seller

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7052576
  • Stock #: 0826
  • VIN: WDDLJ6HB2GA170826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 0826
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CLS,leather seats, power seats, NAV, power windows, this car is very clea.All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call. We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees. We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route! OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: CarProof Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle All vehicle's can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $595, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-416-740-6888 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Firstgear Motorcars will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit. To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us. Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees. FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR 425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5 Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY400 & FINCH) Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday by appointme

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Firstgear Motorcar

2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 76,000 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 S-LINE ...
 131,000 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 55,000 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Email Firstgear Motorcar

Firstgear Motorcar

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-6888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory