2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

$39,888 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7052576

7052576 Stock #: 0826

0826 VIN: WDDLJ6HB2GA170826

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 0826

Mileage 55,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.