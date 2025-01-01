$18,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 250|BlueTEC|4MATIC|LOADED|NAV|PRICE TO SELL
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 250|BlueTEC|4MATIC|LOADED|NAV|PRICE TO SELL
Location
Firstgear Motorcar
425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5
416-740-6888
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,223KM
VIN WDDHF9HB2GB305900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 166,223 KM
Vehicle Description
welcome to Firstgear motor car our professional sales team is waiting to assist you.
- All credit welcome! Financing available. Bad Credit, No Credit, Bankruptcy, Cash Income/Self Employed. NO PROBLEM. Attractive financing rates available OAC. Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience. For more information please call.
- We're here to help with all levels of credit. If you need financing we can help; let us get you started! No hidden fees.
- We offer an option for extended auto warranties as offered by top providers in business. These can easily be customized even as per your requirement. So a peace of mind is an easy route!
- OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!!
- FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR - Your Trusted Source for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles, Serving the GTA and Surrounding Areas
- At FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR, we take pride in offering high-quality pre-owned vehicles to our valued customers. With a commitment to excellence and transparency, we ensure your car-buying experience is hassle-free and satisfying.
- Proud Member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)
- Registered Dealer with the OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council)
- Every Vehicle Comes with a Complimentary CARFAX History Report
- Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.
- All vehicle's can be Certified for an additional $1995, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not certified.
- FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, We Will Not Sell You A Car, We Will Help you To Find A Right Car For You And Family Members We are in a people business and treat everybody like family by providing Top Quality Certified Pre-owned Used Cars and allows you to buy with confidence;
- FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-416-740-6888
- EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing.
- NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! There are no hidden fees and Firstgear Motorcars will promise a hassle free purchase while providing a variety of financing and leasing options based on the applicants credit.To book a test drive and inquire about financing options and filling up a credit application please feel free to call us.
- Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees.
FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR
- 425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5
- Phone. 416-740-6888
- Fax. 416-981-7616
- (HWY 400 & FINCH)
Hours Of Operation
- Monday-Friday : 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
- Saturday : 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Sunday : CLOSE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Firstgear Motorcar
Firstgear Motorcar
425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Firstgear Motorcar
416-740-6888
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class