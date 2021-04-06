Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

55,437 KM

$66,800

+ tax & licensing
$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E63 S, 577HP, DISTRONIC PLUS, NAV, CAM, PANO

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E63 S, 577HP, DISTRONIC PLUS, NAV, CAM, PANO

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$66,800

+ taxes & licensing

55,437KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6842756
  • Stock #: PC6744
  • VIN: WDDHF7GB4GB202927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6744
  • Mileage 55,437 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES-BENZ E63 S 4MATIC | V8 577HP | AWD | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED REAR SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST PLUS | AUTNOMOUS BRAK INT. FOR PEDESTRIANS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMIC SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | 360 CAM | ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | 19-INCH WHEELS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYST. | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Mercedes AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. The 2016 E63 S boasts with its 5.5L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 577 Horsepower and 595 lb-ft of torque! All that power is sent through 7-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC all wheel drive system. With the help of limited slip differential you will for sure have fun with this car even. On default the power split between front and rear wheels is 33/67-percent although depending on situation the power can be sent 70% to front or rear wheels. The estimated 0-60mph time is listed at 3.3 seconds.







Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning as well. The Obsidian Black and the AMG Appearance Package with 19-Inch AMG Rims looks great. The Interior is also wrapped in luxury Black Nappa Leather. The interior has also received AMG treatment with AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Trim pieces and Sports Seats.







The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make everyday commute easier. On top of that the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features will make this car also safe.







With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the Command Display that will let you access al the information needed.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
HARD DRIVE
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Interior accents: wood-tone
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Shift knob trim: leather
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Air suspension: rear
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
power glass
voice operated
12V front
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
remotely operated
organizer
driver side only heated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

