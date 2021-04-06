2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ E63 S 4MATIC | V8 577HP | AWD | DISTRONIC PLUS | DRIVING PACKAGE | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED REAR SEATS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST PLUS | AUTNOMOUS BRAK INT. FOR PEDESTRIANS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMIC SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | 360 CAM | ROLLER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | 19-INCH WHEELS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH SYST. | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2016 Mercedes AMG E63 S is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Sedan for someone looking for Class, Style, Luxury and especially Performance. The 2016 E63 S boasts with its 5.5L twin Turbo V8 making a crazy 577 Horsepower and 595 lb-ft of torque! All that power is sent through 7-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC all wheel drive system. With the help of limited slip differential you will for sure have fun with this car even. On default the power split between front and rear wheels is 33/67-percent although depending on situation the power can be sent 70% to front or rear wheels. The estimated 0-60mph time is listed at 3.3 seconds.
Not only this car is dynamically impressive, it also looks stunning as well. The Obsidian Black and the AMG Appearance Package with 19-Inch AMG Rims looks great. The Interior is also wrapped in luxury Black Nappa Leather. The interior has also received AMG treatment with AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Trim pieces and Sports Seats.
The Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control will make everyday commute easier. On top of that the Driving Package which includes Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Brake Intervention and more Safety features will make this car also safe.
With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, 360 Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. The driving experience will be elevated with the Command Display that will let you access al the information needed.
