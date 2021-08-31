Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

79,575 KM

Details Description Features

$137,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$137,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63,563HP, DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR,

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63,563HP, DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 7635226
  2. 7635226
  3. 7635226
  4. 7635226
  5. 7635226
  6. 7635226
  7. 7635226
  8. 7635226
  9. 7635226
  10. 7635226
  11. 7635226
Contact Seller

$137,800

+ taxes & licensing

79,575KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7635226
  • Stock #: PC7386
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF8GX252334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Classic Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7386
  • Mileage 79,575 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES AMG G63 | AWD | 5.5L V8 | 563HP | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | SEAT COMFORT PKG | RUNNING BOARDS | BACKUP CAMERA | DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | DIAMOND STITCHED EXCLUSIVE LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS AND REAR SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AMG WHEELS 5-SPOKE DESIGN | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The G-Class is one of the staples of luxurious SUVs while delivering performance and off-road capability. That is the reason why Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has established itself as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 563HP that is mated through a smooth 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifts. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the market that is able to tackle off-road challenges with ease and at the same time you will get the most luxurious driving experience. The Exterior comes in Obsidian Black Metallic and the Interior is in Exclusive Diamond Stitched(Red color) Black leather.







The G-Class comes standard with full-time four-wheel drive and three locking differentials, which give you excellent traction on rugged terrain. The G-Class is one of the most capable SUVs when the pavement ends. Its boxy design comes in handy on the trails, as it allows the driver to know exactly where the corners and wheels of the vehicle are when navigating through tricky obstacles.







The G-Class flaunts an extensive list of standard safety features, further making it an ideal choice for off-roading. This list includes blind-spot assist, parking assist, a rearview camera, antilock brakes and a comprehensive set of airbags. The G-Class also comes with a Tele Aid emergency telematics system, which allows drivers to call for help in an emergency, locate a stolen vehicle and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
Front
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Dash trim: leather
Tire type: performance
Easy entry: power driver seat
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Rear door type: side-hinged
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Running boards: step
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Total speakers: 12
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Additional key: removable valet
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear wiper: with washer
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Door handle color: black
Watts: 450
Parking brake trim: leather
Brush guard: headlight
Running board color: chrome
Headlight cleaners: heated
Front brake diameter: 14.8
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Axle ratio: 3.58
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
Google POIs
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 61,277 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz S...
 11,999 KM
$108,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 41,890 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory