2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

416-510-3333
2016 MERCEDES AMG G63 | AWD | 5.5L V8 | 563HP | NAVIGATION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | AMBIANCE ILLUMINATION | SEAT COMFORT PKG | RUNNING BOARDS | BACKUP CAMERA | DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | DIAMOND STITCHED EXCLUSIVE LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT SEATS AND REAR SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND | PADDLE SHIFTERS | AMG WHEELS 5-SPOKE DESIGN | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The G-Class is one of the staples of luxurious SUVs while delivering performance and off-road capability. That is the reason why Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has established itself as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 563HP that is mated through a smooth 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifts. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the market that is able to tackle off-road challenges with ease and at the same time you will get the most luxurious driving experience. The Exterior comes in Obsidian Black Metallic and the Interior is in Exclusive Diamond Stitched(Red color) Black leather.
The G-Class comes standard with full-time four-wheel drive and three locking differentials, which give you excellent traction on rugged terrain. The G-Class is one of the most capable SUVs when the pavement ends. Its boxy design comes in handy on the trails, as it allows the driver to know exactly where the corners and wheels of the vehicle are when navigating through tricky obstacles.
The G-Class flaunts an extensive list of standard safety features, further making it an ideal choice for off-roading. This list includes blind-spot assist, parking assist, a rearview camera, antilock brakes and a comprehensive set of airbags. The G-Class also comes with a Tele Aid emergency telematics system, which allows drivers to call for help in an emergency, locate a stolen vehicle and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4