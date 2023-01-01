$25,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350
AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10334931
- Stock #: 638723
- VIN: 4JGDF2EE6GA638723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF2EE6GA638723, AMG PKG., AWD, NAVIGATION, 360-Degree Surround CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, 21-Inch ALLOYS, Dual/Curtain/Side/Knee Airbags, PARKTRONIC Parking Assist, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Voicer Activation, CD Player/FM/AM, Panoramic Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc & ABS, Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Grey on Black Leather, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push-to-Start, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Heated Mirrors, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Traction control, Stability Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
