2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10334931

10334931 Stock #: 638723

638723 VIN: 4JGDF2EE6GA638723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.