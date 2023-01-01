Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350

176,000 KM

Details

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350

AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|RUNNING BOARDS

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL350

AMG|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334931
  • Stock #: 638723
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE6GA638723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF2EE6GA638723, AMG PKG., AWD, NAVIGATION, 360-Degree Surround CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, 21-Inch ALLOYS, Dual/Curtain/Side/Knee Airbags, PARKTRONIC Parking Assist, Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls on Leather Steering, Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel, Voicer Activation, CD Player/FM/AM, Panoramic Sunroof, 4-Wheel Disc & ABS, Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Grey on Black Leather, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Push-to-Start, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Heated Mirrors, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Traction control, Stability Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

