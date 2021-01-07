Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

65,059 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

AMG GLA45 4MATIC, 375HP, CAM, HEATED,SPORT EXHAUS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

AMG GLA45 4MATIC, 375HP, CAM, HEATED,SPORT EXHAUS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,059KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6465220
  • Stock #: PC6500
  • VIN: WDDTG5CB2GJ191059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6500
  • Mileage 65,059 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES AMG GLA45 4MATIC | AWD | 375HP | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNIG SYST WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | BACK UP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | MEMORY SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | SPORTS SUSPENSION | DROWSINESS DETECTION | BI-XENON LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED SCREEN WASH | KEYLESS START | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG comes with 2.0L Turbo I4 making a powerful 375hp 350ft. lbs., sounds and feels like an absolute beast on the road, every blip of the throttle will put a smile on your face. With a sleek Grey exterior and Black Interior to match! The short wheel base SUV is going to feel like your own personal sports car which also has AWD capabilities. The 375hp engine will sound just perfect wth Mercedes Sports Exhaust System.







A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist will provide you with a guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, Comfort Access. To protect occupants, this car comes with safety features like front/side curtain airbags, traction and stability control, and big anti-lock-brakes. Enjoy the sport features such as AMG Sport Seats, 20 Inch AMG Wheels, Dynamic Sport Modes and sports exhaust.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Climate Control
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Ambient Lighting
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
12
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
Intermittent
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
power adjustable
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Axle ratio: 4.13
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Alternator: 115 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Yelp
stocks
weather
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
12V rear
in floor
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 Land Rover Rang...
 83,980 KM
$63,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 66,168 KM
$82,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 99,396 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory