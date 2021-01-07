2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Comfort Climate Control Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Ambient Lighting Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Run flat tires 12 door unlock Body side reinforcements door pockets Intermittent Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback power adjustable Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake diameter: 13.8 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Memorized settings: 3 driver Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Tuned suspension: sport Foot pedal trim: aluminum Additional key: removable valet Rear spoiler: roofline Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Shift knob trim: aluminum Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Axle ratio: 4.13 variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat Connected in-car apps: Facebook Alternator: 115 amps LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status Yelp stocks weather chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining mast rear folding maintenance due with washer Google POIs Google search news vehicle location 12V rear in floor Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in. Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent

