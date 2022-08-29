$28,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC, OFF-ROAD PKG, NAV, CAM, FOG LIGHTS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$28,800
- Listing ID: 9207454
- Stock #: PC8790
- VIN: WDCTG4GB1GJ242821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,913 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | 4MATIC AWD | NAVIGATION | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | REARVIEW CAMERA | SNOW GRILLE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ATTENTION ASSIST | POWER HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY | MIRROR PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | MULTIFUNCTION LEATHER SPORT STEERING WHEEL | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS START | 4-WAY LUMBAR SUPPORT | SEAT COMFROT PACKAGE | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | OFF-ROAD PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY
The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC features a powerful 2.0-litre Turbocharged engine producing 208-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Its paired with a 7-Speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The GLA still gives you the performance and premium feeling you would expect from a Mercedes-Benz.
This GLA250 comes in a Mountain Gray Metallic exterior colour with a Black leather interior. It also features 18 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, Aluminum Roof Rails, Illuminated Door Sills, Fog Lights, and more.
Features like a Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview camera, Heated Seats and Climate Control are great for Canadian seasons. That in combination with the Mercedes intelligent 4MATIC system will make it the perfect winter car. You'll also enjoy convenient features including Dynamic Drive Select, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity and much more. In addition, this car has optioned off-road package which means it sits higher than standard GLA for better ground clearance.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
