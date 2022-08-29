2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$28,800 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 9 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9207454

9207454 Stock #: PC8790

PC8790 VIN: WDCTG4GB1GJ242821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8790

Mileage 55,913 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Comfort Climate Control Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Run flat tires Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist door unlock Intermittent integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Vehicle immobilizer Audio system Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback power adjustable Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Floor material: carpet Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rear spoiler: roofline Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Rear brake diameter: 11.6 Connected in-car apps: Facebook Alternator: 115 amps LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: maintenance status Yelp Axle ratio: 4.60 chrome surround Rearview mirror: manual day/night iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining mast rear folding maintenance due with washer Google POIs Google search vehicle location 12V rear in floor Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in. Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rails: chrome Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

