Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

55,913 KM

Details Description Features

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC, OFF-ROAD PKG, NAV, CAM, FOG LIGHTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC, OFF-ROAD PKG, NAV, CAM, FOG LIGHTS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9207454
  2. 9207454
  3. 9207454
  4. 9207454
  5. 9207454
  6. 9207454
  7. 9207454
  8. 9207454
  9. 9207454
  10. 9207454
  11. 9207454
  12. 9207454
Contact Seller

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

55,913KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9207454
  • Stock #: PC8790
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB1GJ242821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8790
  • Mileage 55,913 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | 4MATIC AWD | NAVIGATION | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | REARVIEW CAMERA | SNOW GRILLE | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST | ATTENTION ASSIST | POWER HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY | MIRROR PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | MULTIFUNCTION LEATHER SPORT STEERING WHEEL | ASHTRAY PACKAGE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CRUISE CONTROL | KEYLESS START | 4-WAY LUMBAR SUPPORT | SEAT COMFROT PACKAGE | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | OFF-ROAD PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | APPLE CARPLAY







The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC features a powerful 2.0-litre Turbocharged engine producing 208-horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Its paired with a 7-Speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The GLA still gives you the performance and premium feeling you would expect from a Mercedes-Benz.







This GLA250 comes in a Mountain Gray Metallic exterior colour with a Black leather interior. It also features 18 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, Aluminum Roof Rails, Illuminated Door Sills, Fog Lights, and more.







Features like a Panoramic Sunroof, Rearview camera, Heated Seats and Climate Control are great for Canadian seasons. That in combination with the Mercedes intelligent 4MATIC system will make it the perfect winter car. You'll also enjoy convenient features including Dynamic Drive Select, Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity and much more. In addition, this car has optioned off-road package which means it sits higher than standard GLA for better ground clearance.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Climate Control
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Run flat tires
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
10
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
door unlock
Intermittent
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
power adjustable
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 11.6
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Alternator: 115 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Yelp
Axle ratio: 4.60
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
vehicle location
12V rear
in floor
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Porsche Panamer...
 69,287 KM
$103,800 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 7 Series 75...
 27,488 KM
$61,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 37,259 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory