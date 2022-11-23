Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|PUSH START

AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|PUSH START

Location

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9420589
  • Stock #: 197284
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB5GJ197284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDCTG4GB5GJ197284, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 19-inch AMG WHEELS, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, Red on Black Leather, Seven-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING:
6.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

