2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
AMG|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|PUSH START
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDCTG4GB5GJ197284, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 19-inch AMG WHEELS, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, Red on Black Leather, Seven-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING:
6.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Vehicle Features
